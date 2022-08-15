Albion hopeful of loan for Manchester City teen striker Liam Delap

Manchester City's Liam Delap during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

The 19-year-old Etihad Stadium prospect has long been linked with a temporary switch to The Hawthorns and has emerged as a target this summer amid the injury crisis in Steve Bruce's frontline.

Delap, a Derby County scholar snapped up by City in 2019, is believed to be on Albion's list of candidates to fill the void left by absentees.

England youth international Delap, who is also attracting the interest of other Championship sides, was linked with a loan switch to The Hawthorns last summer, and also in January, but a move is understood to be in motion for the exciting teen.

Delap has made six senior appearances for City, with just one start – in which he netted in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in 2020.

After the 2-1 defeat at Blackburn, Bruce said Albion were hopeful of adding a striker, understood to be on loan, to their ranks in the coming days.

The necessity to add to to the squad was heightened after the news Daryl Dike was ruled out for a couple of months with a thigh tear. Kenneth Zohore, who has been given the green light to leave the club, is also injured.