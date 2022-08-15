Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Albion hopeful of loan for Manchester City teen striker Liam Delap

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Albion are hoping to reach an agreement with Manchester City for the loan of starlet striker Liam Delap.

Manchester City's Liam Delap during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..
Manchester City's Liam Delap during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

The 19-year-old Etihad Stadium prospect has long been linked with a temporary switch to The Hawthorns and has emerged as a target this summer amid the injury crisis in Steve Bruce's frontline.

Delap, a Derby County scholar snapped up by City in 2019, is believed to be on Albion's list of candidates to fill the void left by absentees.

England youth international Delap, who is also attracting the interest of other Championship sides, was linked with a loan switch to The Hawthorns last summer, and also in January, but a move is understood to be in motion for the exciting teen.

Delap has made six senior appearances for City, with just one start – in which he netted in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in 2020.

After the 2-1 defeat at Blackburn, Bruce said Albion were hopeful of adding a striker, understood to be on loan, to their ranks in the coming days.

The necessity to add to to the squad was heightened after the news Daryl Dike was ruled out for a couple of months with a thigh tear. Kenneth Zohore, who has been given the green light to leave the club, is also injured.

Karlan Grant overcame a back scare to feature at Ewood Park but is the club's only fit natural senior centre-forward.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News