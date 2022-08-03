Notification Settings

West Brom to honour FA Cup hero Bobby Hope ahead of Watford clash

West Brom will hold a minutes applause ahead of Monday's first game of the season in memory of FA Cup winner Bobby Hope.

Bobby Hope
Hope died in June, aged 78, with tributes pouring in from across the footballing world.

Hope, who made 409 appearances for Albion during 12 years at the club is most remembered for being part of the side that lifted the 1968 FA Cup - as well as winning the League Cup two years earlier.

On Monday evening Albion face Watford - which will be their first competitive home game since Hope's passing earlier this summer.

And to pay tribute a minutes applause will be held before kick off - with the players also wearing black armbands to honour the Scotland international midfielder.

In a statement the club said: "The thoughts of all at the club remain with Bobby’s family, friends and team-mates who continue to mourn his loss."

Jonny Drury

