WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley at The Hawthorns on May 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies first home game of the season – against Watford – was due to take place on Saturday, August 6.

But it will now played on Monday, August 8 with an 8pm kick-off, due to a clash with the Commonwealth Games.

Albion's game at Blackburn has also been put back 24 hours and will now take palce on Sunday, August 14 with a 3pm kick-off.