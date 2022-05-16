Penalty hero Ethan Ingram eyeing West Brom first team spot

Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion with the Premier League Cup trophy after the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The talented right-back netted the winning spot-kick as Albion's under-23s beat rivals Wolves on penalties to win the Premier League Cup last Friday.

Gloucestershire-born Ingram is highly rated by the Baggies academy and was talked up as a prospect by manager Steve Bruce last season.

The 19-year-old, though, knows he needs to start playing first-team football in order to continue his development. And he is aiming to do that with Albion next season.

"My aim for next season is to push for the first-team," Ingram said.

"I really want to be playing football – I need to be playing to boost my career.

"It was hard for me last season. I had ups and downs, whether that was with the first team or under-23s. I’ve been up and down everywhere.

"We had different managers. It feels like everything that could happen to a young player happened.

"Now though I need to push on and I want to do that here.

"I'm off on holiday now but while it's important to relax, it's also important to reflect on last season and focus on next season."

Ingram joined Albion aged 16 after spending three years at a Baggies development centre in Gloucestershire.

But while he has almost been in the academy for four years, a lot of the players who beat Wolves last Friday have been at the club even longer with many joining from the age of 10.

And Ingram said that togetherness was key when it came to beating a Wolves side with players from all over the world.

"We are so together as a group," the 19-year-old continued.

"A lot of the players have known each for virtually their whole lives. But whenever new comes in, they merge in as well. It's an unbelievable group.

"We’ve got such a connection. And I think you could see that on the pitch against Wolves and in the celebrations."

Ingram revealed he can barely remember his winning penalty which won a mammoth shoot-out.

"I had no idea where I was putting it," the teenager revealed.

"I couldn’t feel a thing. I can’t explain what I was thinking, I just knew if I missed it I would cry!

"It went in, but if I’m being honest I don’t even remember kicking the ball. It was unbelievable.