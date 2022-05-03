Steve Bruce says Dara O’Shea can thrive at full-back for West Brom

Dara O'Shea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After six months out following a serious ankle injury, Bruce opted to play O’Shea at right-back against Middlesbrough and Swansea back in February.

And it’s fair to say the Republic of Ireland international, who is a centre-back by trade, found the going tough in those matches. Bruce, though, opted to play O’Shea at right-back again in the 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday – with the 23-year-old looking much more assured.

And Bruce believes it’s a role the defender can thrive in.

“I believe he can play there comfortably,” the former Sheffield United, Newcastle and Hull boss said. “I think he struggled (against Middlesbrough and Swansea) because they were the first games he had played in six months.

“I take the responsibility of playing him there when I probably needed to play him at centre-back to ease him back in.

“But I’ve got no problem with him playing right-back.

“But therein lies the problem with the squad. We’ve got one recognised right-back in (Darnell) Furlong and one recognised left-back in (Conor) Townsend. That’s the imbalance of the squad and what we’ve got to put right.”

Meanwhile, Bruce believes forward Karlan Grant has more to give Albion despite the striker netting his 16th goal of the season in the win at Reading.

With Albion languishing in mid-table, Grant’s tally of goals for the season is an impressive one.

But Bruce is adamant there is more to come from the 24-year-old.

“He has had a decent return,” Bruce said when asked about Grant’s goal tally.

“I still think he can do more and he knows he can do more.