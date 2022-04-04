Birmingham 1-0 West Brom - Player ratings

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and Taylor Richards of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Booed by the home crowd due to his previous ties to Villa, Johnstone was spectator for long spells here and didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Assured 6

Semi AJayi

It shouldn’t be the case, but Ajayi looks Albion’s most dangerous player at the minute. Given the licence to get forward as an over-lapping centre-back, the Nigerian international is one of the few Baggies players currently capable of sending in a dangerous cross.

Effective 6

Kyle Bartley

Solid enough in the middle of the back three – the defender made a couple of crunching tackles you need in a derby.

Steady 6

Matt Clarke

Like Ajayi, Clarke tried to give Albion an attacking threat and was also coped well with Blues’ attacking threat.

Roaming 6

Darnell Furlong

Should have won a penalty when his long-throw was punched clear by Marc Roberts. Aside from his throw’s, though, Furlong once again offered very little.

Disappointing 4

Jake Livermore

The skipper battled relentlessly and was constantly in the referee’s ear in a bid to get any advantage he could for his side. Not his fault Albion lost this game.

Battled 6

Alex Mowatt

The midfielder had one or two tenacious moments but he isn’t getting anywhere near the levels he produced for Barnsley last season.

Lacking belief 4

Taylor GardNer-Hickman

The youngster tried his best but nothing really came off for him.

Quiet 5

Conor Townsend

Appealed for a goal-kick and ended up giving away a penalty in a farcical moment which decided a farcical game.

Headloss 3

Callum Robinson

The Republic of Ireland international had a dreadful afternoon. Robinson offered next to no attacking threat. His hold-up play was non-existant. And he was also too quick to blame his team-mates.

Woeful 3

Karlan Grant

Like Robinson, the striker had next to no impact on the game with Albion’s lack of physical presence and focal point one reason they performed so badly.

Poor 3

Substitutes