Birmingham 1-0 West Brom - Player ratings

Booed by the home crowd due to his previous ties to Villa, Johnstone was spectator for long spells here and didn’t really put a foot wrong.
Assured 6
Semi AJayi
It shouldn’t be the case, but Ajayi looks Albion’s most dangerous player at the minute. Given the licence to get forward as an over-lapping centre-back, the Nigerian international is one of the few Baggies players currently capable of sending in a dangerous cross.
Effective 6
Kyle Bartley
Solid enough in the middle of the back three – the defender made a couple of crunching tackles you need in a derby.
Steady 6
Matt Clarke
Like Ajayi, Clarke tried to give Albion an attacking threat and was also coped well with Blues’ attacking threat.
Roaming 6
Darnell Furlong
Should have won a penalty when his long-throw was punched clear by Marc Roberts. Aside from his throw’s, though, Furlong once again offered very little.
Disappointing 4
Jake Livermore
The skipper battled relentlessly and was constantly in the referee’s ear in a bid to get any advantage he could for his side. Not his fault Albion lost this game.
Battled 6
Alex Mowatt
The midfielder had one or two tenacious moments but he isn’t getting anywhere near the levels he produced for Barnsley last season.
Lacking belief 4
Taylor GardNer-Hickman
The youngster tried his best but nothing really came off for him.
Quiet 5
Conor Townsend
Appealed for a goal-kick and ended up giving away a penalty in a farcical moment which decided a farcical game.
Headloss 3
Callum Robinson
The Republic of Ireland international had a dreadful afternoon. Robinson offered next to no attacking threat. His hold-up play was non-existant. And he was also too quick to blame his team-mates.
Woeful 3
Karlan Grant
Like Robinson, the striker had next to no impact on the game with Albion’s lack of physical presence and focal point one reason they performed so badly.
Poor 3
Substitutes
Grady Diangana (for Gardner-Hickman 60); Andy Carroll (for Grant 68); Adam Reach (for Townsend 76). Not used: Button, Kipre, O’Shea, Molumby.