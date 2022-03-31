Taylor Gardner-Hickman happy to fit in for West Brom

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old came through the Baggies academy as a winger but was converted into a wing-back by former boss Valerien Ismael.

Now, though, the Telford-born star is widely seen as a central midfielder with Gardner-Hickman having excelled in that position in recent weeks.

That form saw him named in the England under-20 squad for the first time. And his versatility again proved useful with the youngster starting at wing back as the young Lions secured a 3-1 win over Germany on Tuesday.

But while the vast majority of Albion fans want to see Gardner-Hickman remain the middle of the park, he says he’ll play wherever manager Steve Bruce asks him too.

“I just love being out there,” Gardner-Hickman said when asked if he has a preferred role. “I’m just delighted to play and for the manager to show that trust in me.

“I’m happy to do a job wherever.

“I’ve always said, as long as I’m playing it doesn’t matter where because I’ll give my all in whichever position I’m put in the team.

“I’ll always give everything, no matter what. That’s something which has been instilled in me since I was a kid.”

A player with energy who is good on the ball, Gardner-Hickman has a lot of qualities needed to play in central midfield. And Bruce believes the 20-year-old’s understanding of the role is growing.

“It’s getting better,” the boss said when asked about Gardner-Hickman’s positioning in midfield.