Steve Bruce: Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore can play part in West Brom's run-in

Albion's Daryl Dike returns to training after injury. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike joined the Baggies in a £7 million deal in January, writes Ollie Westbury.

But the American suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut which ruled him out for around eight weeks.

Now, though, the forward has upped his training – with Dike potentially around four weeks away from making a first-team return.

“The big American boy is out on the grass and he looks not too far away,” Bruce said.

“I think the club has been a bit unfortunate there. You sign a £7 million striker and he does his hamstring on his full debut.

“Let’s hope he can get back in a couple of weeks when the tickly bit (the run-in) starts.

“You have to be careful with muscle injuries, especially if you are all about explosiveness, which he is.

“How the hell he has damaged them legs with the size of them I do not know. He’s a smashing lad. He wants to do well you can see that running through him.”

Meanwhile, Zohore, who is also a couple of weeks away from being fit, is set to get a fresh start under Bruce having been frozen out by former boss Valerien Ismael.

“I saw him (Zohore) play a few years ago and he was sensational. I wasn’t surprised West Brom bought him,” Bruce continued.

“When he was at Cardiff, he was a really good player.

“He is another one who has had a tough time with injury since he has been here.