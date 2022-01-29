Jordan Hugill departs West Brom ahead of Cardiff loan move

Jordan Hugill has left the Baggies (Adam Fragley - Getty Images)

Hugill joined the Baggies on loan from Premier League strugglers Norwich City back in the summer.

However - his 20 appearances for the Baggies have brought around just one solitary strike against Bristol City earlier in the season.

Since the transfer window opened Hugill has been linked with a move back to his parent club - however it emerged that he may have to remain at The Hawthorns due to no recall option in his contract.

However, the club has now announced his loan spell has been cut short.

In a statement, the club said: "Everybody at Albion thanks Jordan for his efforts and wishes him well in his future career."