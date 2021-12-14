Callum Robinson relieved to end West Brom drought

Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring in Albion's 1-0 win over Reading (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But while that strike was a weight off his mind, the Republic of Ireland international always knew it was only a matter of time before he found the back of the net.

Robinson has been in outstanding form for his country this season having netted three goals in his last five games.

But prior to his goal against the Royals, his last strike for Albion was against Sheffield United back in August.

“It’s nice to be back scoring – it’s been a while,” Robinson said.

“It was nice to see that ball go over the line and end up in the net.

“When you’re a forward player and you haven’t scored in a while it can be frustrating.

“I had a couple of chances earlier in the game too and didn’t manage to hit the net.

“So when I did score, it was a little bit of a relief.

“But I’ve been in this game a while now and I know that if I kept getting into the positions, the goals will come.”

Robinson has struck up a close friendship with fellow forward Karlan Grant during his time at The Hawthorns.

The Republic of Ireland international has actually set up six of Grant’s nine goals this season.

But against Reading, the former Huddersfield man returned the favour with Grant sending in the cross which Robinson turned home.

“Karlan repaid the favour,” Robinson continued.

“He put a lovely ball across and assisted my goal.

“I got in front of my man, the ball hit the bar and luckily went in.”

Albion beat Reading on Saturday despite their training ground being hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

Defenders Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend all missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

And that meant midfielders Jake Livermore and Adam Reach had to fill-in at centre-back.

“The skip (Livermore) went in at centre-back and looked like he’d played there his whole life,” Robinson said. “Reachy too, I think that’s the first time he’s ever played there in his life.