West Brom in training: gallery

Albion return to Championship action when they travel to take on Huddersfield on Saturday.

Grady Diangana. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Valerien Ismael's side will be eager to get back to winning ways on the road having lost their last three matches away from The Hawthorns.

The head coach put his players through their paces today – with the squad training for the first time since Sam Johnstone and Callum Robinson returned from international duty.

Pictured training was Jayson Molumby who had been forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad with a minor injury.

But all the players looked to be in great spirits – as these pictures show.

