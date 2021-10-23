West Brom fan taken to hospital after collapsing in stands before Bristol City clash

A football fan has been taken to hospital after collapsing in the stands ahead of West Brom's Championship clash with Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

The fan was taken ill shortly before kick-off at The Hawthorns
The man, a Baggies supporter, collapsed in the West Stand with paramedics and ambulance staff quickly on the scene.

He received treatment before being placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The incident led to Albion's match against Bristol City being delayed by 15 minutes - with the match kicking off at 3.15pm instead of 3pm.

West Brom tweeted to say the game had been delayed "owing to a medical emergency involving a fan inside the stadium".

"Our thought and prayers are with the supporter. We're all with you," the club added.

