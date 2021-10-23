West Brom fan taken to hospital after collapsing in stands before Bristol City clash

The fan was taken ill shortly before kick-off at The Hawthorns

The man, a Baggies supporter, collapsed in the West Stand with paramedics and ambulance staff quickly on the scene.

He received treatment before being placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The incident led to Albion's match against Bristol City being delayed by 15 minutes - with the match kicking off at 3.15pm instead of 3pm.

West Brom tweeted to say the game had been delayed "owing to a medical emergency involving a fan inside the stadium".