West Brom v Arsenal: Luke Hatfield previews the Carabao Cup clash - VIDEO

Watch Luke Hatfield preview Albion's upcoming Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

The side have been struck by a double blow however, with Matt Clarke set to miss up to six weeks after being forced off through injury during the 2-1 win at Blackburn, whilst two unnamed first-team players have tested positive for COVID, so will be forced to self-isolate for 10 days.

Albion host the Gunners on Wednesday with the sides in contrasting moods - with Albion on a three game winning run, whilst Arsenal are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League so far this season.

Watch Luke provide his match preview from The Hawthorns here:

