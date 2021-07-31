Matt Phillips set to return to West Brom training after self-isolation

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael confirmed the forward had been away from the club after coming into contact with someone with Covid symptoms.

But the 30-year-old is due to report back to the training ground on Sunday and will be in contention for next Friday’s Championship opener at Bournemouth.

Midfielder Quevin Castro is a doubt after missing the win at St Andrew’s with a dislocated shoulder, though the problem is not thought to be too serious.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer is in concussion protocol but should return to training on Monday.

Ismael, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on links between Albion and former Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach.

A deal for the 28-year-old, a free agent after leaving Hillsborough at the end of last season, is thought to be close to completion.

But Ismael said: “At the minute we can’t tell you anything, the only thing I can say for sure is that we are looking on the market.

“It’s a new way, a new start, and we want to form the squad to suit our philosophy and our squad.

“We need to pick the right player, this is the reason we are patient in the market but when we have the feeling that this is the player for us, we will do it, but at the minute we have nothing to announce.”