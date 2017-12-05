New West Brom boss Alan Pardew surprises charity workers at The Hawthorns

Eager to put down roots at the club, the new Baggies boss took a break from flat-hunting in the area to drop in unannounced on The Albion Foundation’s disability awards at The Hawthorns.

He came entirely of his own volition after hearing about it during the day and gave an impromptu speech to the 200 people who had gathered to celebrate one of the unseen, yet most important, facets of the club.

The new head coach stayed for over an hour, chatting to fans and posing for pictures with families who benefit from the Foundation’s charity work.

“When I knew it was on I made sure I came down,” said Pardew. “Nicky Hammond (technical director) tells me what a great Foundation it is and how well it is run.

“This is my first interaction with the fans. It was great; really good fun. I got a bit of a teasing and a welcome so it was lovely.

“Saturday went by in such a blur I never really got the chance to speak to supporters.”

Pardew gave an impromptu speech.

Albion’s charity arm employs more than 50 full-time and 90 part-time workers as well as dozens of volunteers. It is the club’s link to its community.

Club captain Jonny Evans and striker Hal Robson-Kanu were at The Hawthorns to dish out more than 60 awards to the Foundation’s pan-disability, blind, amputee and power chair football teams.

But Pardew, who arrived at the event shortly after watching the FA Cup third-round draw, was a shock appearance.

“Alan wasn’t scheduled to appear and we never imagined he would as he is obviously really busy,” said Foundation Director Rob Lake.

“It was a fantastic surprise and you could tell by the reception he received just how much everyone appreciated his being there. It was amazing – to stay and do all the photographs.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Jonny Evans handed out the awards.

“We had 200 in the room and I think every one of them must have had their picture taken with him! It made the night for the parents and the kids.”

It rounds off an impressive opening week on and off the pitch for Albion’s new head coach.

Pardew said all the right things at his unveiling last Wednesday, when he gave a nod to the glory days of the 1970s. So far he has struck the right tone with a fanbase crying out for positivity.

Although his first game in charge ended goalless, there were encouraging signs on the pitch from a rejuvenated team who played on the front foot as he had promised.

And now, less than a week into the job, he has embraced the club’s charity arm.

Like any manager, Pardew will live and die by results and performances.

But there’s no doubt the new man is doing his best to get off on the right foot by recognising what is important to supporters.