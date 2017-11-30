Polished West Brom boss Alan Pardew a Premier performer

It was also, as far as these type of occasions tend to go, extremely low-key.

Not for Pardew a grand stadium unveiling, complete with lengthy photograph sessions in the stands.

Instead, the new Baggies boss walked quietly and alone into a cramped, muggy room packed TV, radio and newspaper journalists shortly after 2pm and proceeded, over the course of around half-an-hour, to lay out his thoughts on the task ahead.

It was measured performance, neither underwhelming or exaggerated, which managed to strike precisely the right tone.

To those who had become accustomed to his predecessor’s almost confrontational approach to press conferences, it was also something of a sea change.

Pardew was respectful of Tony Pulis’s achievements, while showing just enough ambition without appearing arrogant or unrealistic. There was also room for a perfectly-timed reference to heroes past in an early bid to get supporters on side.

Only once, when it was pointed out Albion are the sixth Premier League club he has managed, did the new man’s mood appear a little piqued.

In fairness, the question had been intended as a compliment and Pardew himself had pointed to his experience as key to getting the job, rolling out his 1.3 point-per-game average in the top flight very early in proceedings.

Mostly, he gave the impression of a man refreshed and raring to go after 11 months on the sidelines following his sacking by Crystal Palace.

Other jobs have been offered and rejected, only now did Pardew feel the time was right for a return.

“It’s the training ground you miss,” he said. “The smell, the noise, the passion of coaching. That is what I feel I do best.”

Now aged 56, it might also be claimed Pardew arrives at The Hawthorns with his career at something of a crossroads

Should things go badly at Albion and it is unlikely there will be a seventh top flight club. Get it right, however, and it is not inconceivable he could one day realise his dream of managing the national team. After all, the path from the Black Country to St George’s Park has been trodden before.

Whereas Pulis arrived with his reputation already clearly defined and largely secure, Pardew still bears the look of a man with a point to prove.

He has much to gain and his relationship with Albion can be mutually beneficial for both.

Pardew’s first task will be reigniting belief in a team which has not won a Premier League match since August 19.

Draws against Tottenham and Newcastle under interim boss Gary Megson might have stopped the rot but the Baggies’ fragile confidence was laid bare by the manner in which they blew a two-goal lead against the Magpies on Tuesday night.

Pardew’s calm demeanour, in that regard, might be just the tonic required in a dressing room environment which had become an increasingly fraught during the final days of Pulis’s reign.

“I took over Palace in a similar situation and took them from the relegation zone up to tenth,” he said. “Experience is important.”

“I’ve done a little bit of homework on the group, I’ve heard nothing but good things from there, they are a good sound group.

“Confidence is perhaps a little low at the moment and hopefully we can get that as quickly as we can.”

Pardew also knows that, should he be successful in his initial goal of taking Albion into calmer waters, attentions will quickly turn to how much further he can take the club.

When the Baggies sat eighth for four months last season there was already a sense they were near the peak of what could be achieved in a division where the financial might of the few limits the aspirations of the many.

A more attacking, entertaining style of play will certainly help, while Pardew’s reference to the FA Cup will have struck a chord with many supporters.

“It’s so difficult in the Premier League to have ambitions to win the league, to win trophies, because you have six or seven clubs whose finances are way above the level that we’re working at,” he said.

“But you have to have those ambitions to try and win a trophy, as difficult as it is, and I think that’s the point I’m trying to make.

“I’ve come close twice, very, very close to winning the FA Cup, and one day I would like to do it. That’s the kind of ambition I’m talking about.”