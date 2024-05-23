Walsall announce pre-season Ireland trip

The first team will head out to the Republic of Ireland for four days between Sunday, July 28, before returning on Wednesday, July 31.

An allocation of 1,125 tickets will be available for the friendly against the Drogs.

The tickets will initially go on sale to 2024/25 season ticket holders on Friday from 9am and will be available to purchase for members on Tuesday, May 28, at 9am.

Tickets will then go on general sale to all supporters from 9am on Thursday, June 30.

Walsall have also announced to further friendlies at Alvechurch and Tamworth on July 13 and July 20 respectively in addition to their home fixture against Aston Villa on July 13.

On the friendly against fellow Trivela-owned Drogheda, co-chairman Ben Boycott said: “We are very excited by the growing collaboration between the two clubs in the areas of recruitment, strategy, best practices, and more, which over time we believe can only benefit the sporting outcomes of both clubs.

“This friendly match is simply one more step in that process, as we gain the opportunity for in-person collaboration between the management teams and valuable minutes for various players.

“I'm looking forward to this friendly as a positive step in continuing to grow the sporting relationship between the clubs, in addition to the great experience that it will provide for our supporters.”