Douglas James-Taylor preparing for defining Drogheda loan

The 22-year-old has spent two years at Bescot – initially on a season-long loan, before he joined permanently from Stoke City last summer.

His return of five goals and four assists in 63 appearances has seen him rendered surplus to requirements for the upcoming campaign, although Walsall’s decision to activate a one-year extension suggests Mat Sadler is optimistic he can still have a future in the West Midlands.

His loan switch to fellow-Trivela owned Drogheda, which will officially begin once the transfer window opens on July 1, also offers an alternative pathway for Walsall’s fringe players.