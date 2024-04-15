George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Notts County: Sixes as Saddlers stutter

Owen Evans 6

Had little chance with Notts County’s first two goals, although he would’ve been disappointed to have got both gloves to Sam Austin’s effort only for it to loop into the net.

David Okagbue 5

Failed to clear his lines as he was caught out by Alassana Jatta in the build-up to Macauley Langstaff’s opener.

Donervon Daniels 6

Struggled to support Okagbue as Jatta was afforded the space to cross for Langstaff.

Taylor Allen 6

Lost Langstaff as he was left unmarked inside the box for County’s opening goal, but was involved in a number of Walsall’s brightest moments in attack.