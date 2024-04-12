Walsall v Notts County: Magpies have had their wings clipped in hunt for promotion

The Magpies, who were third favourites to win League Two last summer, trail the top seven by 10 points.

Their season ultimately descended into freefall following their December defeat against Walsall.

They entered the final month of 2023 just one point adrift of the automatic promotion places and seeking a second successive promotion upon their return to the EFL.

In reality, County’s capitulation has been remarkable.

After losing to the Saddlers, they would go on to suffer defeat at Harrogate Town and Stockport County, before back-to-back wins against Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe over the festive period hinted at a potential revival.

Instead, they opened the New Year with a 4-2 defeat at Tranmere Rovers and suffered another major blow days later when their promotion-winning manager Luke Williams departed for Championship outfit Swansea City.

Stuart Maynard was plucked from non-league outfit Wealdstone to resuscitate their promotion push, but has been unable to rediscover County’s early-season swagger.

The Magpies have collected just three wins from their last 17 games, and fell to as low as 17th, until last weekend’s 3-0 win over Harrogate lifted them into 15th.

Goals have not been an issue for County. In fact, only league leaders Stockport (84) have found the net more frequently than the Magpies’ handsome tally of 83.

The problem has been at the other end. No other team have shipped more than their dismal total of 79 – an average of 1.88 conceded per 90.