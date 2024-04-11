George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Doncaster: One 7 as Saddlers suffer setback

Owen Evans 6

Recalled for his first start in two months but was guilty of not emerging sooner for Doncaster’s second, before flapping at Jamie Sterry’s free-kick, which almost resulted in a third.

Emmanuel Adegboyega 5

Has set such high standards during his Walsall loan, but dropped below them in Doncaster. Lost Hakeeb Adelakun as he snuck in behind to send a looping header over Evans from Sterry’s long pass.

David Okagbue 6

Dragged out of position multiple times and was outfoxed by Luke Molyneux in the build-up to Joe Ironside’s opener.

Taylor Allen 6

His corner almost resulted in an early opener when Adegboyega hit the bar but he was unable to contain a rampant Doncaster attack after the break.