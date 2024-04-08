Mat Sadler salutes Walsall ‘soldier’ Brandon Comley
Mat Sadler has praised the instrumental role that Brandon Comley has played for Walsall this term, and described the midfielder as a “soldier”.
Comley, who has been an ever-present since returning from an ankle injury in October, scored his first goal in 20 months during Walsall’s 3-1 win at Tranmere Rovers.
Sadler said: “Someone told me once you’ve got artists and soldiers. Brandon is a soldier for sure. I am glad he painted a bit of colour on the game today (on Saturday).