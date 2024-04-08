George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Tranmere: 7s and 8s in sparkling win
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their win at Tranmere.
Jackson Smith 8
Was in the wars, but produced two excellent fingertip stops to deny Rob Apter and Regan Hendry.
Emmanuel Adegboyega 6
Involved in a number of attacks, but was almost caught out twice with a sliced clearance in the first half and a tame headed back pass in the closing stages.
David Okagbue 7
Another relatively solid performance from the youngster in the heart of defence.
Taylor Allen 8
His rise has been one of the stories of the season. Another top display capped with his second goal in his last three away outings.