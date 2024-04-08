George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Tranmere: 7s and 8s in sparkling win

Jackson Smith 8

Was in the wars, but produced two excellent fingertip stops to deny Rob Apter and Regan Hendry.

Emmanuel Adegboyega 6

Involved in a number of attacks, but was almost caught out twice with a sliced clearance in the first half and a tame headed back pass in the closing stages.

David Okagbue 7

Another relatively solid performance from the youngster in the heart of defence.

Taylor Allen 8

His rise has been one of the stories of the season. Another top display capped with his second goal in his last three away outings.