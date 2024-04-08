Analysis: Walsall becoming comeback kings in race for play-offs

That result saw Walsall climb into ninth place after Morecambe and Gillingham lost against Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

AFC Wimbledon beat Salford City 1-0 to remain above Walsall on goal difference, while Crawley thrashed Mansfield Town 4-1 to maintain the three-point cushion between themselves and the trailing pack.

Away form has threatened to undermine the Saddlers’ play-off push, but Mat Sadler’s men overturned an early deficit to end a run of three matches without a win on the road.

Walsall have come from behind in five of their six away victories this term. Only Crawley Town (22) and Crewe Alexandra (21) have amassed more points from losing positions in League Two than Walsall (21), while the Saddlers have registered the joint-most wins in games where they’ve fallen behind (six).

Walsall made a fairly bright start and there were chances at both ends as Regan Hendry and Isaac Hutchinson both passed up golden opportunities.

Walsall had particular trouble dealing with Tranmere’s threat down the right channel with Rob Apter posing problems throughout the first period.

Hendry stroked an unerring finish into the far bottom corner to give Tranmere a 24th-minute lead, as the hosts laid siege on Walsall’s goal with a series of chances.