Walsall's rising star Taylor Allen playing a lead role at Saddlers

Allen is in the form of his Saddlers career and has shone alongside the 20-year-old pairing of David Okagbue and Emmanuel Adegboyega in defence.

The Cannock-born utility man has played no fewer than five different positions this season: centre-back in a pair, left centre-back in a three, left-back, left wing-back and as a centre midfielder.

It’s his performances at centre-back that have caught the eye the most and can be owed somewhat to the foresight of Sadler in pre-season.

“We signed Chris Hussey at left centre-half,” the Walsall boss explained.

“The initial way I wanted to do it was to balance that side so he could play a similar role to Chris.

“I was also keen to have a good deliverer of the ball on the pitch, which Chris did and Taylor has a wand of a left foot.

“There was something in Taylor. I like under-lapping and overlapping centre-backs and I knew he’d be able to do that.

“There were bits of his game that I really liked and thought, I can see that there. He has taken it on and he’s the one making good decisions and showing what a leader he is.”

Allen was gradually eased into the role, while simultaneously filling a number of other roles during the first half of the season.

He played centre-back from the bench in pre-season against Leamington and Villa, and again during Walsall’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton under-21s in the EFL Trophy in August 2023.

The 23-year-old impressed playing at centre-back in a pair as Walsall beat Colchester United 1-0 at Bescot in September, but was sent off three weeks later in defeat to Wimbledon.

He would start just twice more before embarking a four-month spell out of the starting XI in the league.

Since his return, Walsall had conceded just four times in eight games prior to the 5-0 loss at MK Dons, while his record of one goal and two assists further underlined his attacking credentials.

And Sadler has been delighted by the progression of his all-round game this season.

“Taylor Allen has been fantastic. He’s taken to the position,” he continued.

“We kind of drip fed him it earlier in the season and he’s played all different sorts of positions throughout the season.

“He’s showing what a wonderful football player he is and his defending at times has been fantastic.

“His willingness to head the ball as well because I’ve always known he’s technically great.”