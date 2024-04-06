Tranmere 1 Walsall 3 - Report

Jamille Matt cancelled out Regan Hendry's 24th-minute opener with his equalising header in first half stoppage time.

Taylor Allen scored his third goal of the season when his free-kick delivery from midway inside Tranmere's half found its way into the far corner.

Brandon Comley opened his goal scoring account for the campaign with a powerful shot into the top corner from distance in the 68th minute.

Tranmere v Walsall (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers moved up two places after defeats for Morecambe and Gillingham respectively, and only trail eight-place AFC Wimbledon on goal difference. Crawley, who occupy the final play-off place, cruised to a 4-1 win at Mansfield Town to maintain their three-point cushion over Walsall.

Matt overcame a "neural issue" to feature from the start, as Mat Sadler made just one change from Walsall's 2-1 win over Salford on Monday with Ryan Stirk replacing Ross Tierney for his second start in two matches.

Tranmere made two alterations from their home draw against Colchester. Defender Josh Turnbull and former Walsall winger Kieron Morris dropped out due to injury and were replaced by Jean Belehouan and Josh Hawkes.

Stirk sliced an early volley wide from Hutchinson's cross, while Rob Apter was inches away from finding Connor Jennings inside the box at the other end.

Hendry had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock for Tranmere after Emmanuel Adegboyega sliced Reece McAlear's cross into his path but the midfielder could only slot his finish wide of Smith's right-hand post.

Hutchinson came close for Walsall less than 60 seconds later but was denied by an outstretched leg from Luke McGee after Josh Gordon escaped down the right.

Hendry made no mistake with his next chance as he fired Rovers ahead at the midway point of the first half. Tranmere broke inside from the right once again and Hendry calmly drove an unerring finish beyond the reach of Jackson Smith and into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Walsall had to survive a storm immediately after falling behind as Smith produced a vital finger tip save to thwart Apter's swerving effort towards the underside of the crossbar.

McAlear crashed a venomous free-kick against the crossbar on the half-hour mark, but Walsall regrouped after Smith twice required treatment.

Walsall improved just before the break as McGee made an impressive reactive save to deny Adegboyega's header at his near post.

Matt scored for the second successive game to level the contest in the second of five minutes of stoppage time. Foulkes broke down the right to claim his first league assist for the club with a beautiful floated cross, which Matt cushioned into the far corner with a clinical header.

Walsall picked up where they left off after the break with Stirk stinging the palms of McGee with a fierce shot following a positive attack down the left.

They made their promising start to the second half count when Allen scored his second goal in three away outings. The defender curled a dangerous free-kick delivery into the box, which evaded Josh Gordon's attempted flicked header, and nestled into the far corner.

Comley doubled the Saddlers' advantage 22 minutes from time when his rocket from range exploded into the top corner and left McGee rooted to the spot. The midfielder scored only his second goal for the club and his first since the opening day of last season.

Tranmere twice hit the woodwork during the final 20 minutes. Rob Apter slammed a volley onto the post from a floated corner, before Smith was at full stretch to divert Hendry's curing effort onto the post with a sensational fingertip save.

Walsall are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to the Keepmoat Stadium to face Doncaster Rovers.

Tranmere Rovers (4-4-2): McGee; O'Connor (73), Davies, Belehouan, J Norris; R Apter, McAlear, Hendry, Hawkes (Saunders 62); Jennings, L Norris.

Not used: Robson, Merrie, Taylor, Lewis, Pike.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Smith; Adegboyega, Okagbue, Allen; Comley; Foulkes, Hutchinson, Stirk, L Gordon; J Gordon (James-Taylor 77), Matt (Faal 65).

Not used: Evans, Farquharson, Daniels, Tierney, Johnson.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge