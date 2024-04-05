Tranmere v Walsall: Saddlers cannot afford any slip-ups during the run-in

Walsall recovered from the shock of a 5-0 mauling at MK Dons on Good Friday by redeeming themselves with an important 2-1 win over Salford City at Bescot three days later.

That result saw Walsall remain in the hunt for the League Two play-offs, as they kept the gap between themselves and the top seven to just three points.

But Sadler reassured that the ‘P word’ has not been mentioned at Essington with full focus always being on the next game.

“We’re just going after the next game and seeing wherever that takes us,” he reiterates. “I don’t think you expect any other manager to say any different but that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“That’s what you have to do in these situations because the moment that anybody takes their eye off anything then it can come back to bite you.

“We’ve got a tough 200 minutes away from home to play. But our focus is firmly on Tranmere.”

Walsall’s previous 12 home fixtures have heralded eight wins and just one defeat, but form on the road has been less inspiring.

The Saddlers are winless in their last three away fixtures, and have collected just one win from seven on their travels. They will be looking to rectify that in Merseyside, before another tough trip against Doncaster Rovers – who have amassed five consecutive wins – on Tuesday.

Sadler revealed Matt is working through a “neural issue” after being forced to come off at half-time on his return to the starting XI against Salford.

The 34-year-old, who scored the opening goal in the ninth minute, is “touch and go”, according to the Walsall boss.

Meanwhile, Walsall held a training match on Thursday morning, which provided vital minutes for Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson and Aramide Oteh.

Sadler conceded he perhaps recalled Daniels too early after his disappointing performance at Stadium MK last week, but he confirmed the trio will be available for selection on the weekend.

On Walsall’s returnees, Sadler said: “It’s brilliant isn’t it? The guys that are currently playing (in defence) are doing fantastic.

“They’re so young and the three of them are really belying their years.

“The beauty for me is I know I’ve got two defenders who’re more than happy to impart their experience on to that backline to help them along.

“We’re really lucky to have those options, but the ones that are playing are doing great. So we keep them going.”

Jack Earing (hamstring), Tom Knowles (ankle), Oisin McEntee (hamstring) and Harry Williams (hip flexor) are still unavailable.