Walsall strike partner hails 'born leader'

Jamille Matt has taken the Walsall captaincy in his stride, says strike partner Josh Gordon.

By George Bennett
Published
Jamille Matt scores

The 34-year-old was handed the armband in the absence of the injured Donervon Daniels in mid-February.

His spell as stand-in skipper has heralded a stellar run of five consecutive wins, which has lifted the Saddlers into the League Two play-off spots.

Matt has also found the net twice in the process as he continues to undergo a remarkable renaissance at Bescot.

The forward faces his former club Forest Green Rovers this afternoon, whom he captained to the League Two title in 2022.

