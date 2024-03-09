Walsall strike partner hails 'born leader'
Jamille Matt has taken the Walsall captaincy in his stride, says strike partner Josh Gordon.
The 34-year-old was handed the armband in the absence of the injured Donervon Daniels in mid-February.
His spell as stand-in skipper has heralded a stellar run of five consecutive wins, which has lifted the Saddlers into the League Two play-off spots.
Matt has also found the net twice in the process as he continues to undergo a remarkable renaissance at Bescot.
The forward faces his former club Forest Green Rovers this afternoon, whom he captained to the League Two title in 2022.