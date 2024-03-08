George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Forest Green

The Saddlers have propelled themselves into the top seven with a run of five league wins in a row, and even climbed into sixth until Barrow's midweek win over Gillingham saw them slip down a place again.

They will be chasing a sixth league win on the spin for the first time since 2005.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up that Mat Sadler could pick...

Jackson Smith

The battle between the sticks appears to be decided with Walsall going six matches unbeaten and on a five-game winning streak in League Two since his return.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The 20-year-old has made the perfect start to life in the EFL. He has scored three times in his first five matches for Walsall and has established himself as a powerhouse at the back with a tendency to venture forward.

David Okagbue

It was always going to be interesting to see how Okagbue adjusted without Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson alongside him.