Forest Green v Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers haven't achieved that feat since a run of seven consecutive wins in League One under Paul Merson in 2005.

Mat Sadler's men have had a rare free week to prepare for their trip to The New Lawn, which has provided the Walsall boss with a window to assess those in the treatment room.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Nottingham.

Jamie Jellis

The midfielder is still awaiting his Walsall debut after arriving from National League North leaders Tamworth in January.

Jellis arrived at Walsall with a minor hamstring issue and Sadler has since opted to take a patient approach by easing him back into full-time football again.

He trained with the Saddlers for the first time on Thursday and will spend the coming days getting up to speed before being made available for selection.

Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference: "Jamie trained with us for the first time today. That was really good but we've got a bit of time to get him up to speed with everything now."

Aramide Oteh

Oteh first suffered a hamstring injury in October and was initially expected to miss "six to eight weeks".