Goals in short supply but Gillingham are still a threat as Walsall come to town

They’ve found the net a mere 25 times in the league, and unsurprisingly possess the worst shot conversion rate in the division (5.8 per cent).

The Gills have also missed the joint-most big chances in League Two, according to Fotmob, but they’ve been a tough nut to crack for many teams, despite their obvious shortcomings in the final third.

Nine of Gillingham’s 13 league victories have been via a 1-0 scoreline, and only once have they won by a margin of more than one goal this season (a 3-1 home win over Salford in November).

Stephen Clemence, who won promotion to the Premier League at Birmingham City alongside Mat Sadler in 2008, succeeded Neil Harris in November following Keith Millen’s brief stint as interim boss.

Clemence previously worked as first-team coach at Villa under Steve Bruce, and was credited by Jack Grealish for playing a key role in the Manchester City and England star’s development.

Gillingham dropped to 10th following Harrogate Town’s 2-1 victory at Sutton United in midweek, but they remain just two points adrift of the play-offs.

They suffered a first defeat in five at MK Dons last weekend, although Josh Walker marked his cameo from the bench with a debut consolation.

The Burton forward is colleagues with Walsall’s Josh Gordon at the Pirelli Stadium and will be hoping to be the answer to Gillingham’s goal-scoring woes.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner has kept the joint-most clean sheets in League Two with a tally of 10.

Meanwhile, German defender Max Ehmer has made 382 appearances across two separate spells for the Gills – making him the club’s 10th all-time highest appearance maker.