Donervon Daniels happy to take on key role to help Walsall squad

Daniels has adopted the role of spokesman in difficult moments this season, including in the immediate aftermath of Walsall’s 4-0 drubbing at Sutton United in October.

The Walsall skipper faced the media for very different reasons after opening his goal scoring account for the campaign against the same opponents on Saturday.

But Daniels insists facing the music and defending his teammates is one of his main duties.

He said: “I am always going to stand by these boys and I am always going to demand from them.

“I want to be that person who stands in front of them whenever we’re being bombarded with negativity.

“I’ll let them take all the positive stuff. I don’t want that to suffocate this group because it’s a young group. That’s part of my role here.”