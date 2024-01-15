Analysis: Lack of final third punch proves the difference for Walsall

The Saddlers travelled to Greater Manchester searching for a fourth consecutive league victory for the first time in over three years.

But a lack of punch in the final third coupled with mistakes at the back ultimately led to Walsall’s downfall.

It was by no means a woeful display but they looked a shadow of the team that conquered promotion hopefuls Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham after Christmas, and Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day so impressively.

Expectations have inevitably increased following a remarkable run of results in recent weeks, and the challenge now is to produce an immediate response when Accrington Stanley travel to Bescot on Saturday.

Walsall remain in 13th, but now sit six points adrift of the play-offs as opposed to just three.

Mat Sadler named an unchanged XI from the FA Cup defeat at Championship outfit Southampton and they negotiated the opening exchanges relatively well.

Stockport dominated the early possession, but Walsall kept an organised shape, and nullified the hosts’ attacking threat.

Only Bradford (10) have conceded more in the first 15 minutes than Walsall (nine), while Stockport (11) have scored more in that time frame than any other side in the division.

But Sadler’s men have somewhat bucked the trend of conceding early in league games of late.