Stockport v Walsall: Stumbling Stockport see their lead cut at the top

The Hatters enjoyed a record-equalling 12-match winning streak between mid-September and mid-November, and demolished rock-bottom Sutton United 8-0 in December to open up a six-point lead at the League Two summit.

That gap has been cut to just two points after promotion rivals Mansfield Town claimed a monumental 2-0 win in their top-two tussle on New Year’s Day.

Stockport have collected only two wins from their last eight league games, and are winless in three.

They remain a force to be reckoned with in this division, although Walsall will feel inspired after defeating fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County, Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham in December. Walsall also won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Bescot in August, and are unbeaten on their last three visits to Edgeley Park.

Nonetheless, only Notts County (55) have scored more than Stockport’s impressive total of 53. Isaac Olaofe is their leading marksman with 13 goals, while Kyle Wooton has averaged a goal every 129 minutes.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe has registered the joint-most clean sheets in the division, and only Mansfield and Barrow boast a better defensive record.

The Hatters have also been busy on the transfer market with the loan signing of Ethan Bristow from MLS outfit Minnesota, while Odin Bailey’s loan from Salford has been converted into a permanent deal.

Stockport also recalled Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who scored in Wimbledon’s 3-1 win at Bescot in September.