Stockport v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

The Saddlers have collected five wins in their last six league games to propel themselves to within three points of the League Two play-offs.

Mat Sadler is enjoying his strongest run of form since taking the reins at Bescot back in the summer, and consistency of selection has been key to their recent improvement.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up Sadler could select.

Formation (3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Smith retained his place between the sticks following Owen Evans' return from a calf injury last month. The 22-year-old has been key to Walsall's recent defensive solidity.

David Okagbue

The young defender is learning game-by-game alongside Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels. He had a difficult afternoon in the 4-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend, but has impressed at League Two level in recent weeks.

Priestley Farquharson

Walsall have been solid defensively since his return from injury. The first three months of his spell was marred by injury, but the centre-back is definitely making up for lost time.

Donervon Daniels

The skipper has been key during the good and bad periods under Sadler, and has started every league game for Walsall this season.

Brandon Comley

The midfielder has often been described as the "unsung hero" of the side by Sadler. His role in that No. 6 role has been crucial for Walsall.

Tom Knowles

Knowles has settled nicely into his role at wing-back. He of course will want to improve his numbers in the final third, but he looks poised to make his 14th consecutive league start at Edgley Park.

Jack Earing

Sadler could have Ryan Stirk and Ross Tierney to call upon on the weekend, although Earing's recent form is deserving of a starting place.

Isaac Hutchinson

The midfielder described being dropped at Notts County and Accrington Stanley as a "wake-up call" last week. His response has been remarkable with three goals and one assist in his last two league appearances.

Liam Gordon

The Guyana international penned fresh terms earlier this week to extend his stay until 2025. Easily one of the first names on the team sheet.

Douglas James-Taylor

Douglas James-Taylor should keep his place on the evidence of his performance against Grimsby, which saw him register a goal and an assist, although he will have competition following the return of Josh Gordon on loan from Burton Albion.

Danny Johnson

Johnson has struggled for regular game time since returning to the club in the summer, but marked his appearance off the bench with a goal and an assist against Grimsby.