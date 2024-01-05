Southampton v Walsall: Mat Sadler relishing chance to prove doubters wrong

The Saddlers will be riding the crest of a wave having scored six on the road in the league for the first time in 76 years at Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day.

Sadler’s men have collected six wins from seven games in all competitions, and have climbed to within just three points of the play-offs in League Two.

Focus now turns to the FA Cup, as over 2,000 Walsall supporters are expected to make the journey to St Mary’s ahead of a hotly-anticipated tie.

Walsall were the favourites against Sheppey United and Alfreton Town respectively in the two previous rounds, but head to Hampshire as the underdogs, against a Southampton side, who sit third in the Championship and are unbeaten in 18 games.

But Sadler insists Walsall won’t be there just to make up the numbers, and has tasked his team with showing the best possible version of themselves on such a big stage.

“The challenge is there. It’s evident for everyone to see. We’re coming up against a really good team but we’re looking forward to it,” Sadler said.

“We’re going there to prove people wrong, that’s the challenge. It’ll be a completely different (test of character). You asked what does the FA Cup mean to me? When you come into it in the first round then you want to get to the third round, and you want to have big games.

“This is a big game. It’s one we’re really looking forward to and we got through some tough ties to get here.

“I do believe that because they were real banana skin games that we’ve got through.

“We’ll be putting them in the best frame of mind possible to do all the things that I’ve said so far.

“But we’re not just going there to enjoy. We’ll enjoy it by playing well and by showing the best versions of ourselves in what we know will be a difficult game, but that’s the challenge.”

Sadler rewarded Walsall with two days off following the 6-1 demolition of Grimsby in the hope that it will help those in the treatment room.

However, Joe Riley (knee), Ryan Stirk (ankle), Ross Tierney, Aramide Oteh (both hamstring) and Jamille Matt (groin) are expected to be unavailable. Ronan Maher will also be cup-tied.

Sadler confirmed that Freddie Draper was taken off as precaution at Blundell Park, and could be given the nod in the Cup.

But Harry Williams won’t be in the squad and is not likely to return from a muscle injury until the end of the month.

“End of the month for Harry. Another little injury, which will take a little bit more time,” the Walsall boss revealed.

“There’s been a lot of games in really quick succession. We’ve had significant entries into the treatment room, which has been difficult to manage off the back of the last game.

“Freddie doesn’t look too much to worry about. It was precautionary that we took him off.”

He added: “We go with a fit set of players from the last game, albeit nursing a few injuries that we’re trying to get back in time for Southampton.

“It’s great to have everybody back in the building. That buoyant atmosphere that you get off the back of a good performance is the drug of football that we all love.

“It’s been great being here today, but quickly the attention turns to the next challenge.”