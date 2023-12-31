Grimsby v Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt

Walsall signed off 2023 with a memorable 3-1 win over Wrexham, and amassed 12 points from a possible 15 in League Two during December.

Despite the recent turnaround at Bescot, the boss will have a couple of fresh injury problems to contend with heading into the New Year.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Humberside.

Jamille Matt - unknown (50%)

Matt went down during the first half against Wrexham and was withdrawn at the break.

It's unclear whether the forward will be available on New Year's Day, although he is a doubt for the Grimsby game.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)