Grimsby v Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt
Mat Sadler takes his in-form Walsall side to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town tomorrow.
Walsall signed off 2023 with a memorable 3-1 win over Wrexham, and amassed 12 points from a possible 15 in League Two during December.
Despite the recent turnaround at Bescot, the boss will have a couple of fresh injury problems to contend with heading into the New Year.
Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Humberside.
Jamille Matt - unknown (50%)
Matt went down during the first half against Wrexham and was withdrawn at the break.
It's unclear whether the forward will be available on New Year's Day, although he is a doubt for the Grimsby game.
Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)