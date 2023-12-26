Walsall v Crewe - Match preview

The Saddlers had the opportunity to rack up three league wins on the spin for the first time since Boxing Day last year, but ultimately fell short with a poor performance in Lancashire.

On the two home games against Crewe and Wrexham, boss Mat Sadler said: “Two we’re looking forward to. There should be two big crowds, two good opposition, and two good chances to show what we’re all about.

“That’ll certainly be how I will be looking at it. Probably more so now because we want to put it right from today (Saturday) and that’ll be the message going into the next couple of days because we dropped just below our standards, which was frustrating.”

Sadler named the same XI that finished the previous victory over Tranmere Rovers with Jamille Matt partnering Freddie Draper up top.

The howling conditions made it a scrappy game, but Accrington were always the team that looked most likely to score.

Accrington captain Joe Pritchard pulled the strings in the final third and gave Donervon Daniels and the Walsall defence a torrid time.

Daniels misjudged the flight of the ball in the build-up to Accrington’s opener, and Ferguson ghosted away from the Walsall skipper, before taking aim from the edge of the box.

Keeper Jackson Smith, who had been given the nod following his strong recent form, spilled the ball out to Tommy Leigh, and the midfielder made no mistake with the finish from close range.

That was with just nine minutes on the clock, as Walsall conceded in the opening 15 minutes away from home in the league for the eighth time this season.