Why midfielder Brandon Comley is the unsung hero of Walsall's turnaround in form
Brandon Comley has established himself as a vital cog in the system during Walsall’s back-to-back league wins over Notts County and Tranmere Rovers, writes George Bennett.
The midfielder experienced an injury-ridden first two months to the campaign, and found himself playing catch-up when he returned in October.
Walsall’s play looked too predictable at times with Comley alongside Ryan Stirk in a double pivot, and there was a lack of fluency in the centre of the pitch.
But Mat Sadler’s decision to revert to a back three has rejuvenated his side, and the midfield has been key to their recent upturn in fortunes.
Comley has started as a number six in the past three matches, including the Alfreton win, while Oisin McEntee and Stirk have played more advanced as the two eights.