Why midfielder Brandon Comley is the unsung hero of Walsall's turnaround in form

The midfielder experienced an injury-ridden first two months to the campaign, and found himself playing catch-up when he returned in October.

Walsall’s play looked too predictable at times with Comley alongside Ryan Stirk in a double pivot, and there was a lack of fluency in the centre of the pitch.

But Mat Sadler’s decision to revert to a back three has rejuvenated his side, and the midfield has been key to their recent upturn in fortunes.

Comley has started as a number six in the past three matches, including the Alfreton win, while Oisin McEntee and Stirk have played more advanced as the two eights.