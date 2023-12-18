Jamille Matt urges Walsall to use back to back wins as springboard for season

Walsall recorded back-to-back wins in League Two for the first time since September, and have collected three victories on the spin in all competitions.

But Matt is determined to continue that winning momentum in the upcoming games against Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra, Wrexham and Grimsby Town respectively over the festive period.

“You’ve got to keep going on the training pitch, keep working hard, keep being positive and you can’t affect outside influences all the time,” Matt said when asked the secret behind Walsall’s improved form.

“We’ve had adversity in terms of injuries at bad times but what we’ve always had is everyone pulling together behind the scenes.

“If you keep working at the basics eventually things will turn in your favour. It’s been three wins in a week which we are very happy with but at the same time you’ve got to keep pushing momentum and see how far we can go.”

Matt opened his account for the campaign in the 1-0 win over Alfreton Town on Tuesday, and repeated the trick with the decider against Tranmere.

Fifty-nine per cent of Walsall’s 22 goals during the opening 14 matches were scored by Freddie Draper (eight) and Isaac Hutchinson (five).

But others are beginning to chip in with goals, which is something Matt always felt the squad was capable of.

“If you come to training, you can see that the goals are spread around and it was a matter of time before that comes out onto the pitch,” he observed. “In a team that is doing well, you need people to chip in and step up. Oisin (McEntee) has been fantastic all season.

“Every position you put him in, he gives 110 per cent and he’s brilliant when you are on the pitch.

“Even when I come he says ‘when you get the ball, I’ll be running up alongside you’ and that’s what my game is about, to have runners around me, and Oisin exudes what this club is all about.

“Freddie has been unbelievable. For a young lad, he has carried the team on his shoulders at times and he is willing to learn and get better. We’ve also got DJ and Douglas (James-Taylor) who I thought played really well on Tuesday as well. You’ve got players not even getting in the squad who are very talented players.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been really frustrated that I’ve not been getting the game time but I’m a big fan of perspective and if you look at it in at perspective, we’ve got to keep pushing each other to try to get a successful team.”