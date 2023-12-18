George Bennett analysis: A week to remember for Mat Sadler and Jamille Matt as Walsall turn the tide

Back-to-back league wins over Notts County and Tranmere Rovers have seen them climb 12 points clear of the bottom two, while the victory over Alfreton Town helped them secure a lucrative FA Cup third-round tie at Championship outfit Southampton.

The winning feeling appeared to have deserted Walsall when they lost 2-0 at Barrow to extend their winless run to six games in League Two at the end of November.

Sadler remained vehement in his belief that Walsall could turn the tide and that unflinching support and the team spirit, which he has clearly cultivated, is beginning to bear fruit.

Oisin McEntee was the hero in Nottingham, and 34-year-old Matt was the match-winner on Saturday.

Matt has a proven track record in League Two with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Newport County and Forest Green Rovers.

But the Jamaican centre-forward has been unable to replicate his previous exploits in a Walsall shirt for a variety of reasons.

His influence was restricted by injury upon his arrival in January, and he has had to bide his time with Freddie Draper, and Danny Johnson ahead of him in the pecking order.

There were even questions that perhaps his best years were beyond him, but Matt has rolled back the years in the past two games to play a decisive role, and demonstrated that he is very much a man for the present.

Walsall were heavily reliant on the goals of Isaac Hutchinson and Freddie Draper during the opening weeks of the season, but Matt’s two goals, coupled with McEntee’s double last weekend, proves that there are goals spread across the squad.