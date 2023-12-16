Walsall 1 Tranmere 0 - Report

Matt marked his second half introduction by scoring the decisive goal in the 65th minute after being played in behind by Donervon Daniels.

The Saddlers extended their winning streak to three games in all competitions, and recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time in over three months.

Walsall climb one place into 15th and move 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Mat Sadler made one enforced change from last weekend's victory at Notts County with Isaac Hutchinson restored to the starting XI following Ross Tierney's hamstring injury.

Walsall started with a high line and had early joy down the flanks, especially through Tom Knowles down the right.

Knowles' work out wide created a number of half-chances, and Hutchinson failed to connect with Liam Gordon's cross with any real venom when he was presented with a good chance at the back post.

Tranmere always posed a threat on the counter-attack and Walsall required Smith to come to the rescue when David Okagbue gave the ball away in the defensive third.

Former Walsall winger Kieron Morris squared for Kristian Dennis, but Smith emerged to expertly foil the veteran forward one-on-one.

Ryan Stirk goes for goal

Daniels missed a gilt-edged chance when Gordon picked him out completely unmarked at the back post, but the Walsall captain drove his volley across the face of goal and wide of Luke McGee's right hand post.

Smith was forced into action once again, and produced a stunning save to keep out Morris with a strong hand after a Tranmere clearance unlocked the Walsall defence.

However, Smith almost went from hero to villain when he fumbled a delivery from the left, which Morris stabbed wide of the target.

Complacency began to creep in and Daniels was guilty of dwelling on the ball when he was pickpocketed by Rob Apter. The Blackpool loanee sprinted into the final third and his low effort whistled wide of the far post with Dennis unable to connect on the stretch.

Gordon almost sent Walsall into the break ahead when he unleashed a venomous effort with his weaker foot from distance that was clawed behind by McGee.

Sadler made a bold decision to replace Hutchinson with Matt at the break, and it proved to be instrumental.

Jamille Matt scores and celebrates his goal

Walsall switched to a 3-5-2 and Matt immediately imposed himself on the game with his hold up play serving as a real feature of the Saddlers' game during the second half.

Matt was denied by Jean Belehouan on the hour-mark but followed his first goal of the season in midweek with his first League Two goal of the campaign in the 65th minute.

Daniels played the ball forward from inside his own half and Matt escaped his marker to latch onto his pass and tuck his finish beyond the onrushing McGee.

The Saddlers still needed to be mindful of the threat posed by Apter, and the winger jinked inside and drew a low save from Smith.

But Stirk squandered a golden opportunity to extend Walsall's lead when he headed Gordon's cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

There was also a change of the man in the middle when referee Alan Young was replaced by fourth official Daniel Flynn for the closing stages.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI (3-5-1-1): Smith; Okagbue, Farquharson, Daniels; Knowles, McEntee, Stirk, Comley, Gordon; Hutchinson (Matt 46); Draper.

Subs: Evans, Foulkes, Earing, Williams, Allen, Johnson.

Booked: Daniels (50), McEntee (69), Comley (73).

Tranmere (4-4-2): McGee; O'Connor (Pike 76), Belehouan, Yarney, Wood; Apter, Walker (McAlear 81), Hendry, Morris; Jennings, Dennis (Saunders 76).

Subs: Murphy, Jolley.

Booked: Belehouan (84)