Mat Sadler hails key Walsall performer as 'brilliant'

Matt capped a superb week after opening his account for the campaign against Alfreton Town in the FA Cup earlier this week.

And he followed that up by scoring his second goal in as many games in the 64th minute to record back-to-back wins for the Saddlers.

The 34-year-old was introduced at the start of the second half, as Sadler made a bold decision to withdraw Isaac Hutchinson.

It proved an inspired one and Sadler was delighted to see Matt show just how dangerous he can be at this level.

"Jamille is a revered striker who will do just that and their centre-halfs had had enough, certainly by the end of it," Sadler said.

"It was fantastic for him to get the goal. He took the chance on Tuesday and the level of fitness he displayed in that game on the back of not starting many games was testament to him as a person.

"I felt the Alfreton defenders didn’t want any part of him and I knew these defenders wouldn’t want any part of him as well.

"He gives us that platform and when he is on it like that, he is a handful. He was brilliant."

The Saddlers have won successive games in the league for the first time in over three months since ending their six-match winless run at Notts County last weekend.

Sadler insists there is growing belief in the camp and that they answered a few questions with recent results, although he warned that they cannot afford to get carried away.

"Hopefully we can continue this level of belief because I think they've answered a few questions in this last week," he revealed.

"Let's not get carried away - it's just a week. They are short in football but they've answered a few questions this week and they've earned that right through their hard work.

"I thought we were great. Maybe we could've won but I love one-nils."