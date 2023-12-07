George Bennett comment: Walsall’s woes continue after dire stalemate

Alfreton were good value for the draw, and retained the hope of reaching the third round for the first time in their history after earning a replay at Bescot next Tuesday. Boos echoed around the away end at full-time as Walsall supporters witnessed yet another frustrating display to add to a growing collection.

Goalscoring woes

One win in nine across all competitions does little to defend Mat Sadler’s case, and the lack of goals has been another problem that the Saddlers have been unable to shake.

Wastefulness in front of goal has been a recurring theme in recent weeks with Walsall drawing blanks in four out of their last five games, and in their last three consecutively.

Hopes were pinned on Freddie Draper to resuscitate Walsall’s faltering goalscoring form, but the forward is yet to return to his free-flowing best since his spell on the sidelines.

Draper did show glimpses. His cross field ball for Isaac Hutchinson at the start of the second half, or his shimmy and sprint down the left to generate a second chance in quick succession for Hutchinson, was the type of industrious play that saw him establish himself as such a key figure during the opening months of the campaign.

And he was also unfortunate to have been penalised for a foul on George Willis when the Alfreton goalkeeper spilled Ryan Stirk’s fourth-minute corner into his own net.

However, the reality was that Walsall failed to break down a side which sit 38 places below them in the footballing ladder.