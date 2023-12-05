FA Cup: Alfreton 0 Walsall 0 - Report

The two sides will meet again for a replay at Bescot on Tuesday next week with the winner facing Championship outfit Southampton at St Mary's in the third round.

The Saddlers had an early goal disallowed when Freddie Draper was adjudged to have fouled Alfreton goalkeeper George Willis.

Jackson Smith made two crucial saves to deny Dwayne Wiley and Lewis Salmon in either half, as boos whistled around the away stand at full-time following another disappointing display.

Walsall thought they'd made the perfect start when the ball nestled into the net with four minutes on the clock.

Ryan Stirk floated an inviting corner into the heart of the penalty area, and Draper climbed to meet the ball with a towering leap.

Willis rose to punch the ball clear and inadvertently spilled the ball into his own net.

But Walsall's celebrations were cut short when the linesman on the nearside adjudged Draper to have fouled Willis - a decision that looked soft on the replay, and which Mat Sadler vehemently disagreed with on the touchline.

Draper continued to pose a threat going forward and Willis needed to be on his toes again to deny the Walsall forward one-on-one, before thwarting Oisin McEntee's back post header, as Alfreton weathered the early storm.

The Reds grew into the contest and troubled Walsall on numerous occasions with their direct approach, especially from Adam Lund's long throws.

Alfreton v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

Donervon Daniels was on hand to alleviate the danger when Lund's delivery was knocked across the face of goal.

Ryan Taylor was then left unmarked to meet Wiley's floated delivery, but the forward could only send his header straight into the hands of Jackson Smith.

McEntee blazed over a promising chance from Donervon Daniels' knockdown and Draper was unable to meet Liam Gordon's fizzing delivery on the stretch.

Despite having the better of the chances, Smith needed to be at his very best to prevent Walsall from falling behind midway into the first half. The chance came from yet another long throw and Smith showcased superb reflexes to palm Wiley's header clear with a diving save.

McEntee had a chance at the other end which he blazed over the crossbar, whilst Gordon was unable to connect with Liam Gordon's fizzing cross from the left.

Walsall began to make inroads down the right with Ryan Stirk stooping low to draw a near post save out of Willis from David Okagbue's delivery, whilst Shaun Bristley stuck out a vital leg to prevent Hutchinson from getting on the end of Ross Tierney's clipped cross.

The Saddlers have gone three straight matches in League Two without a goal and they were still struggling to apply that clinical finish.

Alfreton v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

McEntee blasted over just as he did in the first period from Knowles' long throw and Hutchinson could only fire straight at Willis after running onto a sumptuous cross field ball from Draper.

Draper was again the instigator in attack as

Walsall created a flurry of chances during the opening exchanges of the second period. The forward broke down the left and Brisley stuck out a leg to prevent his cross from entering the six-yard box.

Tierney picked up the loose ball and fed Hutchinson, but Willis emerged to foil him with an expert save from close range.

The pressure began to grow on Walsall and they became even sloppier in possession. The home crowd roared the sixth tier outfit forward and Alfreton rallied heading into the final 15 minutes.

Lewis Salmon proved a threat off the bench and almost found the net when his flicked attempt from Nathan Newall's driven corner was clawed behind by Smith.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI (3-5-1-1) Smith; Okagbue, Daniels, Farquharson; Knowles, McEntee, Stirk, Tierney (Earing 77), Gordon; Hutchinson; Draper.

Subs not used: Barrett, Matt, James-Taylor, Foulkes, Comley, Williams, Allen, Griffiths.

Alfreton (5-3-2): Willis; Clackstone, Wiley, Lund,

Bristley, Newall; Cantrill, Fewster, Perritt; Taylor (Day 65), Thewlis (Salmon 65).

Subs not used: Digie, Waldock, Askew, Stacey, Oliver, Grewal-Pollard.