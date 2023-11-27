George Bennett analysis: Goal shy Walsall draw another blank in bid to end winless run

The Saddlers have drawn blanks in back-to-back games in the league for the first time this season, and missed the chance to stretch the gap between themselves and the bottom two to nine points.

Instead, Walsall remain six clear of the drop zone, and extended their winless run to five matches in League Two.

Mat Sadler’s men scored 22 times across their opening 14 league matches, but have netted just twice from 63 attempts during their previous four.

A lack of quality in the final third saw Walsall unable to break down a side, which sits second from bottom, and had lost four away league matches on the spin prior to kick-off.

They have picked up just one point from games against Harrogate and Forest Green respectively – two sides that they were realistically expected to beat.

Now, they face two tough tests against teams at the top end of the table in the shape of Barrow and Notts County.

The positives to take from the afternoon is that Walsall did register their first clean sheet since early October.

They produced an overall solid defensive display as David Okagbue started as a makeshift right-back and Oisin McEntee was restored to the heart of defence.

Joe Riley was unavailable due to a knee injury, and Sadler revealed in his post-match press conference that the right-back is staring at a possible two-month spell on the sidelines.