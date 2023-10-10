EFL Trophy: Walsall 1 Forest Green 1 - Report

Tom Knowles

Tyrese Omotoye converted Teddy Jenks' low cross to give Forest Green the lead on 51 minutes, but Hutchinson levelled proceedings with an impressive first time finish.

Ross Tierney also had a penalty saved on the hour mark by Forest Green goalkeeper Jamie Searle.

Walsall's can now only mathematically progress to the next round on goal difference, and sit three points behind second place Brighton.

The Saddlers had an opportunity to pick up an extra point on penalties but lost the shoot-out 4-2 with Searle denying Ryan Stirk and Danny Johnson.

Mat Sadler made seven changes from the side which lost 4-0 at Sutton United on Saturday. Taylor Allen returned from his three-match suspension and Harvey Griffiths was handed his first Saddlers start, as Oisin McEntee, who was named captain for the night, dropped into defence.

The first half lacked both intensity, and quality from either side. Nonetheless, Forest Green had some joy down the right in the opening exchanges with Callum Morton heavily involved.

Isaac Hutchinson

Morton saw an effort cleared off the line by Joe Foulkes inside the opening 60 seconds, and broke free down the right moments later to flash a low ball into the box, which was gathered by Jackson Smith.

Walsall had the first shot on target when Hutchinson linked with Tierney. The latter turned into space and could only draw a comfortable low save from Forest Green goalkeeper Jamie Searle.

Foulkes was one of the standout performers in the first period. He escaped his man down the right with an industrious run and his swinging cross was nodded wide by Douglas James-Taylor.

Morton had a golden opportunity to propel the visitors into the lead on 18 minutes. Jenks drifted into a pocket of space down the right, and squared to an unmarked Morton, who was unable to keep his effort on target.

Foulkes was the creator for Walsall once again down the right, although Tierney was unable to meet his cross with any real conviction.

Hutchinson did test Searle with the half-time whistle poised. The midfielder cut inside from the left and unleashed a low effort, which bobbled dangerously just in front of the goalkeeper, who was still able to push the ball to safety.

It took Forest Green six minutes to open the scoring after the break with Omotoye netting his third of the campaign in total.

Jenks collected the ball down the right and delivered a low inviting cross into the box. Omotoye got there ahead of McEntee and drilled a low effort beyond the reach of Smith at his near post.

Rovers would've doubled their advantage immediately had Smith not come to the rescue. Griffiths lost the ball just inside the opposing half and Forest Green broke quickly with Marcel Lavinier leading the charge.

He sent Matty Stevens through on goal and Smith emerged to win the battle of wits and foil him one-on-one. Walsall had a golden opportunity to level proceedings when they received a penalty on the hour mark after Knowles was hacked down by Reece Welch inside the box.

Danny Johnson and Ryan Stirk missed there penalties

Tierney stepped up to the spot and drilled his effort low towards the left bottom corner, but Searle plunged to his left to produce an impressive stop.

Sadler turned the tide with the introductions of Brandon Comley and Danny Johnson at the expense of Griffiths and Tierney.

Walsall's performance improved immediately after the changes. James-Taylor shifted out to the left, Hutchinson took up the No. 10 role, and Johnson led the line on his own.

The Saddlers were level in the 67th minute with Hutchinson scoring his third of the season in all competitions.

Knowles drilled a low pass into the feet of Johnson, who cushioned the ball beautifully in front of Hutchinson. The midfielder found the bottom corner with a fantastic first time finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Walsall were in the ascendency for the closing stages with Knowles forcing two saves from Searle. The Forest Green goalkeeper denied Knowles' effort from a tight angle, and quickly got across to turn his fizzing ball from the resulting corner behind.

The Saddlers then went close with McEntee climbing above his man to nod Stirk's free-kick delivery over the bar.

The hosts had one last chance in stoppage time as they broke away on the counter-attack. Hutchinson scooped the ball forward to Knowles, and he cut inside and sent a rising effort over the bar.

Walsall lost the penalty shoot-out 4-2 with Forest Green converting all four of their penalties, whilst Stirk and Johnson were denied.

Walsall Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Smith; Foulkes, Williams, McEntee, Allen; Stirk, Griffiths (Comley 64); Knowles, Tierney (Johnson 64), Hutchinson; James-Taylor.

Subs: Barrett, Riley, Matt, Menayese, Thomas.

Forest Green Starting XI (4-4-2): Searle; Lavinier, Johnson, Welch (Bernard 61), Robson; Jenks, Bendle, Maddox (Bunker 46), Morton (Taylor 46); Stevens, Omotoye (Robertson 81).

Subs: Pagel, Carter, Thompson.

Referee: Stephen Parkinson