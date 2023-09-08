Salford v Walsall preview: Saddlers hoping to finally end their away-day blues

Chris Hussey is back in the Walsall squad after serving a one-match suspension (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers have been in prime form in the league at Bescot – collecting seven points from a possible nine.

However, Walsall have not tasted victory on the road in League Two since a Boxing Day win over Swindon Town.

The Peninsula Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Walsall.

They’ve lost their previous three visits, and registered their only away win against the Ammies back in January 2020.

Sadler made his debut in the dugout against Salford as interim manager in April.

Walsall thought they’d snatched a draw when Conor Wilkinson levelled proceedings in the 95th minute.

But Matty Lund restored Salford’s lead two minutes later to deal Walsall a devastating late blow.

Reflecting on the changes at the club since that day, Sadler said: “It was an afternoon full of ups and downs.

“Since then we’ve changed a hell of a lot around and have been working and striving to bring this club together.

“I work and try to do that every day. Not only my players and my coaching staff, but I am also desperate for us to be united with the supporters to ride out whatever challenges are put in front of us and come out of it stronger.

“We have got something here that can be and will be special. We just have to keep believing it.”

Walsall faced seven fixtures across all competitions in August – averaging a match every three days.

They started September with a 1-0 win over Colchester courtesy of Isaac Hutchinson’s long-range stunner.

The Saddlers currently have no midweek fixtures for September, and Sadler believes this will provide him with an ideal window to improve aspects of his team’s game on the training ground.

“It will give us more time on the training ground and more of an opportunity to watch teams that we’ll be coming up against,” he explained.

“We’ve utilised that in the last week and we’ve done the same this week in really hot conditions.

“The relentless nature of Saturday-Tuesday means you are doing a lot of recovery.

“You are also doing a hell of a lot of preparation for games in different ways on the video and not so much on the grass.

“It’s good to get them all out there for a good clear week.

“A hell of a lot of stuff gets won and lost on the grass in the training week.”

Liam Gordon will be on international duty for Guyana, although Chris Hussey will be eligible for selection after serving a one-match suspension.