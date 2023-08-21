Bescot Beat Season 5 Episode 2: Away days blues continue at Crewe

Bescot Beat

In the latest episode, the pair discuss the defeat at Wrexham and focus in on the draw at Crewe.

George talks nightmare car journeys, a rapid start from the Saddlers while also discussing a disappointing last half an hour which cost Walsall three points.

They also look at the back line, Freddie Draper's impact and talk potential new signings.

The boys also look ahead to Brighton in the EFL Trophy, and the return to league action against Grimbsy.