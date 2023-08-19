Crewe 2 Walsall 2 - Report

Crewe vs Walsall (Owen Russell)

Freddie Draper opened the scoring for the Saddlers inside the opening minute to score his first goal in the EFL.

Isaac Hutchinson doubled their advantage from range on 30 minutes, but Elliott Nevitt halved the deficit on the hour-mark.

Jack Powell then dealt Walsall a devastating blow by completing the comeback with an equaliser in the 94th minute.

Draper has been desperate to score his maiden EFL goal and it took less than 40 seconds for the teenager to produce the deadlock breaking strike.

Johnson watched a long ball drop from the air and expertly shielded the ball from his marker. His audacious hooked effort forced Harvey Davies into action, but the Liverpool loanee could only claw into the path of Draper to finish from point blank range.

Sadler dropped Oisin McEntee back into defence and Ross Tierney came into midfield to play alongside Ryan Stirk and Hutchinson.

Stirk pulled the strings in sophisticated style in the pivot role, which allowed Tierney and Hutchinson to roam freely and express themselves.

Crewe dominated possession in the early exchanges but had very little to show for it as Walsall created the better chances.

Nevitt did glance a header wide from Rio Adebisi's clipped cross but Davies was far busier between the sticks than Owen Evans.

Johnson stung the palms of Davies after a nice exchange with Tierney, and Hutchinson blazed over from 20 yards after linking effectively with Tierney.

The chances kept coming for the Saddlers with Draper and McEntee also dragging wide from outside the box.

Crewe opened up the Walsall defence for the first time when Jack Powell fed a pass into Chris Long on the inside right channel. He flashed a low delivery across goal but Evans was alert to palm the danger clear.

And moments later, Walsall were celebrating a second goal after Hutchinson scored his first goal of the campaign.

Draper was the instigator with some effective hold up play opening up the pitch for his teammates. He then helped the ball onto Liam Gordon, and the ball fell invitingly for Hutchinson to crash a low driven effort beyond Davies and in off both posts.

Hutchinson continued to drive the ball forward and showed his class once again as he danced past a series of challenges to fire a low deflected effort wide.

Crewe offered Walsall a couple of warning signs before the break. Joel Tabiner curled a devlish corner delivery to the back post but teenager Zac Williams was unable to connect with a header with the goal at his mercy.

Long found the net for the hosts but marginally mistimed his run. Mickey Demetriou was afforded an abyss of space to carry the ball and unleashed a low strike from range, which Evans could only parry. Long converted the follow-up from close range only to witness the linesman on the nearside with his flag in the air.

Johnson sent a volley over from Tierney's cross just before the break as Walsall went back to the changing room with a thoroughly deserved two-goal lead.

Davies was forced into another stop by Johnson straight after the restart. Walsall prevented Crewe from building any momentum in the first 10 minutes of the second period. They looked comfortable on the ball and very solid out of possession.

But Crewe finally opened up the Walsall defence to get themselves back into contest on the hour-mark. Shilow Tracey released a zipping pass to send Nevitt through on goal and the forward kept his composure to tuck his finish into the bottom corner.

Walsall had a couple of half chances in the final 10 minutes of normal time with Hutchinson shooting off target from range and Joe Riley stinging the palms of Davies.

However, Crewe began to apply more pressure as the closing stages approached and looked the likeliest side to score the next goal.

And that goal duly came when Jack Powell equalised for the Railwaymen. His cross from the left evaded everybody in the box and found the far corner.

Crewe even threatened a winner but Walsall avoided any further damage to hold onto a point. The hosts have now come from two goals behind on three occasions this season, and it was a real disappointment for Walsall after such a promising display in the first 60 minutes.

Teams

Crewe (3-4-2-1): Davies; Offord, Demetriou, Williams (Holicek 46); Cooney (Finney 66), Tabiner, Powell, Adebisi; Tracey, Long; Nevitt.

Subs not used: Booth, Griffiths, Billington, Woodcock.

Walsall Starting XI: Evans; McEntee, Daniels, Hussey; Foulkes (Williams 89), Tierney (Riley 75), Stirk, Gordon; Hutchinson; Draper (Matt 69), Johnson (Oteh 69)

Subs not used: Smith, James-Taylor, Allen.

Referee: Sam Allisson